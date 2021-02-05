The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts reopens Feb. 11 with Riopelle, GRAFIK! and more

After being closed since Oct. 1, museums are finally allowed to reopen on Monday. The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts has announced that their official reopening day will be Thursday, Feb. 11. The museum is reopening with four exhibitions, including the new major exhibition Riopelle: The Call of Northern Landscapes and Indigenous Cultures.

“The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts is dedicating a major exhibition to Jean Paul Riopelle (1923–2002), a towering figure in Canadian, Quebec and international modern art. Based on original research, the exhibition explores the artist’s interest in the North and Indigenous cultures, with nearly 175 works and more than 200 artifacts and archival documents. It sheds new light on the artist’s work during the 1950s and 1970s by retracing the travels and influences that fed his fascination with northern regions and North American Indigenous communities.“ —MMFA

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts will be reopening with three additional exhibitions:

Manuel Mathieu: Survivance

Yehouda Chaki: “Mi Makir;” A Search for the Missing

GRAFIK! Five Centuries of German and Austrian Graphics

Tickets for the museum will be going on sale on Tuesday, Feb. 9, and the museum recommends signing up for their newsletter to be notified when it’s possible to reserve.

