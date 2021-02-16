Montreal movie theatres, indoor skating rinks & swimming pools reopening

La Presse is reporting that Quebec public health is giving the green light to movie theatres, indoor skating rinks and swimming pools in Montreal and other red zones to reopen on Feb. 27. Organized sports such as hockey will still be forbidden.

Movie theatres will have to ensure that staff and clientele are wearing masks and that physical distancing is maintained — the same public health measures that were in place when they reopened from June to September.

The curfew will remain in place in Montreal and Quebec’s other red zones.

Premier François Legault will be making the announcement about the easing of lockdown restrictions today at 5 p.m.

