Less than one-third of Canadians describe their mental health as very good or better.

It’s no secret that everyone’s mental health has been challenged due to COVID-19. However, according to a new study by Leger Marketing, the proportion of people in Canada who say their mental health has been very good or better since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic is at its lowest point since April 20, 2020 (when the question was first asked).

Currently, 29% of Canadians say their mental health has been very good or excellent since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis. On May 4, the proportion reached its peak at 46%.

Mental health in Canada during COVID-19 is at an all-time low

For the full list of results and methodology, please click here. Please note that free 24/7 mental health support is just a phone call away via Wellness Together Canada.

