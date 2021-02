This morning Health Canada announced the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca and Oxford University. There are currently 20 million doses of the vaccine secured by Health Canada. Justin Trudeau is expected to make an announcement regarding the vaccine’s delivery later today.

The COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca and Oxford University has yet to be approved by the FDA.

This post is breaking and will be updated.

