Coffee, sandwiches and consultation with social workers will be available as of Tuesday.

An overnight warming tent for the homeless in Cabot Square is opening

A warming tent at Cabot Square in Montreal will be available to the homeless starting Tuesday night, and then daily from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The warming tent will serve sandwiches and coffee, and visitors will also have access to social workers.

According to CTV, the Cabot Square project was kickstarted by neighbouring homeless shelter Resilience Montreal and funded by local advocates for the homeless as well as donors from Kahnawake. The warming tent is dedicated to the memory of Raphaël Napa André, whose death shocked people across Quebec and around the world, and prompted a push to exempt the homeless from the Quebec curfew, which was achieved in court last week.

Better pictures of the Raphael Andre memorial tent. A warming tent during the curfew hours, for the next 2 weeks, starting tomorrow @michele_audette @Val_Plante @TablePMG @IanLafreniere pic.twitter.com/iakzOhfw27 — Nakuset S (@NakusetS) February 1, 2021 Cabot Square warming tent for the homeless, via Resilience Montreal

Cette halte-chaleur extérieure et temporaire au square Cabot est dédiée à la mémoire de Raphaël Napa André. La population autochtone en situation d’itinérance pourra s'y recueillir et s'y réchauffer, dans le respect des mesures sanitaires et des consignes de santé publique. — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) February 1, 2021 Mayor Valérie Plante talks about the new warming station at Cabot Square

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.