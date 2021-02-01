An overnight warming tent for the homeless in Cabot Square is opening

A warming tent at Cabot Square in Montreal will be available to the homeless starting Tuesday night, and then daily from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The warming tent will serve sandwiches and coffee, and visitors will also have access to social workers.
According to CTV, the Cabot Square project was kickstarted by neighbouring homeless shelter Resilience Montreal and funded by local advocates for the homeless as well as donors from Kahnawake. The warming tent is dedicated to the memory of Raphaël Napa André, whose death shocked people across Quebec and around the world, and prompted a push to exempt the homeless from the Quebec curfew, which was achieved in court last week.
