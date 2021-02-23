justin trudeau travel restrictions canada
90% of Canadians say their household won’t be travelling over spring break: poll

by CultMTL

Looks like Trudeau’s travel disincentives are working.

According to a new survey by Leger Marketing, 90% of Canadians indicate that no one in their household has plans to travel during spring break. Just 8% of respondents said that they or someone in their household had travel plans.

Conversely, Americans plan to travel over spring break at more than twice the rate of Canadians, at 18%.

There is currently a ban on flights to sun destinations from Canada, and Canadians who travel are being forced to quarantine in government-designated hotels upon returning, while they await a negative COVID-19 test result.

For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

