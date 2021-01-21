At $340,000,000, it’s also the most expensive home in the United States.

The world’s biggest home is as insane as you’d think it is

The largest residential home in the world was unveiled by Architectural Digest last week. The Los Angeles property, which is being called “The One,” is also the most expensive home in the United States, at $340,000,000.

The project was developed by Nile Niami with the assistance of architect Paul McClean and interior designer Kathryn Rotondi. Living space is calculated at 105,000 square feet and it took almost a decade to design and build. The finished product includes “42 bathrooms, 21 bedrooms, a 5,500-square-foot master suite, a 30-car garage gallery with two car-display turntables, a four-lane bowling alley, a spa level, a 30-seat movie theater, a philanthropy wing (with a capacity of 200) for charity galas with floating pods overlooking Los Angeles, a 10,000-square-foot sky deck, and five swimming pools.” (There’s also a cigar lounge and beauty parlour.) The home, which is surrounded on three sides by a moat, also boasts 26-foot high ceilings in its entrance and a 400-foot jogging path.

Check out the stunning photos below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Architectural Digest India (@archdigestindia) The project was developed by Nile Niami with the assistance of architect Paul McClean and interior designer Kathryn Rotondi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RIAL PRODUCTIONS (@rialproductions) The project was developed by Nile Niami with the assistance of architect Paul McClean and interior designer Kathryn Rotondi.

For more, please visit the Life section.