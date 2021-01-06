The finest organic wines available to humanity (at the SAQ)

The excitement about organic wines constitutes much more than a mere trend. My effort to pick out the best organic wines that the SAQ has to offer was made especially difficult by the fact that there are just so many good options. It was not an easy task, but a fun one. Cheers!

A&W Wines Monologo Arinto p24 2019

We are transported to sunny Portugal by tasting this extraordinary Vinho Verde gourmet wine! I am speechless and seized with wonder. Surprise and delight on the nose and palate! Ripe yellow apple, a chorus of floral flavours, a slight oxidative side, possible aging on lees, which lends it a rich texture and an amazing length! In addition, this wine is vegan as well as organic. Enlightenment! In short, time stands still. It made an amazing pairing with grilled shrimps and vegetables.

100% Arinto, Vinho Verde, Portugal, 750ml, 18.65$

https://www.saq.com/en/14296666

Le Facteur Su’l’ vélo Vouvray 2018

This straw yellow Vouvray with light golden reflections evokes truly ripe pear and slightly oxidative yellow apple, breadcrumbs, butter croissant, bees wax, fresh almond, with a possible aging on lees which gives a nice texture and illumination! A delight on grilled shrimp in coconut milk curry with corn!

100% Chenin Blanc, Vouvray, Loire, 750ml, $26.15

https://www.saq.com/en/14426969

Chianti Castelgufo Riserva

The warm Toscane climate produces a charming DOCG wine on the nose, and in the palate there are flavours of red cherry and plum and dried flowers. It is fresh with slight woody notes — a well integrated, well balanced, pleasurable and easy to drink wine. It’s also a great deal! Veal and Grana Padano with mushrooms or Italian-style (authentic) pizza with cheese and charcuterie would be an ideal pairing.

80% Sangiovese, 10% Malvasia Nera, 5% Cabernet and 5% Colorino, Toscana, Italy, 750ml, 16.35$

https://www.saq.com/en/13862419

Faustino Rioja

From the Rioja valley, here is an organic wine from the great winery Faustino. Black cherry and black fruits, soft melted tanins, this wine is full-bodied with little or no wood, quite long in the palate. Sausages from Spain or Bordeaux with grilled vegetables would pair quite well.

100% Tempranillo, Rioja, Spain, 750ml, $15.95

https://www.saq.com/en/14184541

Domaine de Majas Côtes Catalanes 2019

Despite a slight reduction at opening, this purplish red wine opens up on red and black berries, cinnamon and nutmeg aromas. Tannins are soft, making it easy to pair and highly drinkable. Their equally good white wine is also a great buy for the complete Côtes Catalanes experience (or as close as currently possible).

Carignan 50%, Grenache 50%, IGP Côtes Catalanes, 750 ml, $20.15

https://www.saq.com/en/13105910

