Trans Pride flag (right) outside Montreal City Hall on the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, May 17, 2020

The Centre for Gender Advocacy in Montreal is hiring a trans rights advocate & educator

by Lorraine Carpenter

To provide frontline services to the trans population, advocate for their rights, and educate the public on trans issues and realities.

The Centre for Gender Advocacy is a Montreal-based organization mandated to promote gender equity and empowerment as it relates to marginalized communities. The centre is currently hiring a trans rights advocate and educator, whose primary purpose will be to provide “frontline services to the trans population, advocate for their rights, and educate the public on trans issues and realities.”

To apply for the trans rights advocate and educator position at the Centre for Gender Advocacy in Montreal, please send a cover letter and CV to board@genderadvocacy.org by Jan. 11 at 10 p.m. with “Trans Rights Advocate Application” in the email subject. (The cover letter and CV for your applications can be addressed to Hiring Committee.) Please note that due to COVID-19 health and safety measures, tasks that were previously in-person will be performed remotely. For more details, please see the post below.

