Seth Rogen is releasing his first book, Yearbook

Seth Rogen is a man of many hats: actor, screenwriter, director, producer and now, published author. The comedian has announced his first book, Yearbook. Rogen shared the news via social media, along with a spunky hardcover design:

Rogen describes the book as, “a collection of true stories that I desperately hope are just funny at worst, and life-changingly amazing at best.” Yearbook will be released via Crown Publishing Group, a subdivision of Penguin Random House.

Rogen has been keeping plenty busy over the past year. August saw the release of his latest feature film An American Pickle, which debuted on HBO Max (and Crave in Canada). Last month, he guested on Netflix’s Big Mouth as Seth Goldberg, a friend of the main characters at their Jewish sleepaway camp. The character’s name is a combination of his own and that of his writing partner Evan Goldberg.

Seth Goldberg, Seth Rogen’s character on Season 4 of Big Mouth

Rogen serves as an executive producer on the hit Prime Video series The Boys. The series was recently renewed for a third season, with a spinoff also announced.

Seth Rogen’s Yearbook comes out on May 11. You can pre-order it here.

