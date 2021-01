An increase of almost 200 tickets from the previous week.

The SPVM has announced that 545 calls were made to Montreal police from Jan. 18 to 24 regarding COVID-19 public health measures and violations. Montreal police confirmed that they handed out 773 tickets, an increase of 190 from the week before, including 396 (+43) for curfew non-compliance.

Données #COVID19 | Du 18 au 24 janvier, le #SPVM a reçu 545 appels en lien avec l'application du décret de la Santé publique. Les policiers ont remis 773 constats ou RIG et, de ce nombre, 396 ont été émis pour le non-respect du couvre-feu. pic.twitter.com/oXg7z3mMBF — Police Montréal (@SPVM) January 25, 2021

