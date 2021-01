Even more of a reason to stay indoors.

Montreal will see -20 temperatures this weekend, the coldest of the season

According to the Weather Network, Montreal will be hit with lows of -22 C on Friday and Saturday night, and -20 C on Sunday. These are coldest temperatures forecast so far this season, with the coldest day till now being -17.9 C on both Dec. 16 and Jan. 24. The average low in January is typically -15 C.

Starting tomorrow evening, the cold weather returns and sets in for the weekend. The night from Saturday to Sunday should be particularly cold.#QCstorm pic.twitter.com/tNJA9VeRyk — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) January 27, 2021

