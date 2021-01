Spector was as famous for his Wall of Sound as he was for pulling guns on musicians.

Phil Spector, the producer whose legendary “Wall of Sound” lent maxed out arrangements and dense sonic textures to loads of hit songs in the 1960s and ’70s, has died in prison at the age of 81. In 2009 he was sentenced to 19 years to life in a California prison for the 2003 murder of Lana Clarkson.

