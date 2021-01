Quebec Premier François Legault has shared a photo of himself “snowboarding” in his backyard, in order to “keep morale up.” Legault challenged Mitsou Gélinas, Veronique Cloutier and Geneviève Guilbault to share what they’ve been doing to stay positive during the pandemic. The hashtag #TousEnsemblePourAllerMieux (all together to get better) is being used to boost morale across the province.

Un de mes plaisirs: faire de la planche à neige! Je mets au défi @mitsougelinas, @CloutierV et @GGuilbaultCAQ de partager ce qu’elles font pour garder le moral!#TousEnsemblePourAllerMieux pic.twitter.com/HKSi8ZO2qg — François Legault (@francoislegault) January 22, 2021 Quebec Premier François Legault is snowboarding in his backyard to boost morale

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.