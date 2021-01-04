Chris Rock announces extended cut of 2018 comedy special Tamborine

Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut will feature new jokes, interviews and behind the scenes footage.

Next week, Netflix will release an extended version of Chris Rock’s Grammy-nominated 2018 stand-up special. Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut is what Rock is calling the first “remixed version of a special” and will feature new jokes, interviews and behind the scenes footage.

Chris Rock announces Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut, streaming on Netflix Jan. 12

“It’s a Netflix special…not a normal, not a routine, a special!” jokes Rock in the trailer for Total Blackout.

The original Tamborine sits at a rare 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Rock tackles a wide range of topics including race relations, divorce and his own crippling addiction to pornography.

Chris Rock announces Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut, streaming on Netflix Jan. 12

In 2016, Chris Rock signed a $40-million deal with Netflix for two stand-up specials. It is unclear if Total Blackout will count towards the second special.

Most recently, Chris Rock starred in the fourth season of FX’s Fargo anthology series, which received a warm reception from fans and critics alike. Later this year, Rock will return to the silver screen with Spiral, a new installment in the Saw horror franchise which he both penned the story for and will star in.

Last September, Rock shared that he was writing a couple of films, one of which he hopes to star in alongside frequent collaborators Dave Chappelle and Adam Sandler. ■

Catch Chris Rock’s Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut streaming on Netflix, Jan. 12.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.