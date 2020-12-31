Quebec breaks records: 2,800+ COVID-19 cases, nearly 4,000 vaccinations

A jump of over 300 in the daily case count, and over 1,000 in administered vaccine doses.

For the first time, Quebec has over 2,800 new cases of COVID-19, with 2,819 infections recorded in the last 24 hours — the highest daily case count in the province since the start of the pandemic. Quebec also reported 62 deaths from the virus today.

Montreal accounts for 936 of the new cases, bringing the city’s total up to 71,338.

According to Santé Québec, there are currently 1,175 Quebecers hospitalized for COVID-19 (down 36 from yesterday), and 165 in intensive care units (up 13). A record 3,942 Quebecers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

For more details about the COVID-19 situation in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

