Mr. Covidhead is here to remind you not to have holiday gatherings

by CultMTL

A horrifying new series of ads from the Government of Alberta.

Two new commercials from the government of Alberta feature the character Mr. Covidhead, a horrifying Christmas-sweater-wearing man whose head looks like COVID-19 under the microscope. The ads, which show people gathering and partying during the holidays, are intended to discourage Albertans from getting together with friends and family, and include the slogan “Nobody loves a holiday gathering more than COVID.”

Check out one of the videos below, and for more on Mr. Covidhead, please visit CovidLoves.com.

