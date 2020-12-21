Montreal police inspect over 3,000 businesses for second week in a row

The SPVM has announced that 530 calls were made to Montreal police from Dec. 14 to 20 regarding COVID-19 public health measures and violations. Montreal police also confirmed that they handed out 353 tickets, an increase of 279 from last week, and inspected 3,686 businesses (up from 3,314).
“From December 14 to 20, the SPVM received 530 calls related to the application of the Public Health decree. The police delivered 353 tickets, in addition to inspecting 2 licensed establishments, 3,686 businesses and 107 other places.”
