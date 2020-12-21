Four times the number of tickets were issued by the SPVM than in the previous week.

Montreal police inspect over 3,000 businesses for second week in a row

The SPVM has announced that 530 calls were made to Montreal police from Dec. 14 to 20 regarding COVID-19 public health measures and violations. Montreal police also confirmed that they handed out 353 tickets, an increase of 279 from last week, and inspected 3,686 businesses (up from 3,314).

Données #COVID19 | Du 14 au 20 décembre, le #SPVM a reçu 530 appels en lien avec l'application du décret de la Santé publique. Les policiers ont remis 353 constats ou RIG, en plus d'inspecter 2 établissements licenciés, 3 686 commerces et 107 lieux autres.

