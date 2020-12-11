Montreal musician releases 1st Canadian pop album made on an iPhone

Lorem Ipsum by Jon Cohen Experimental is out today.

Today, the Montreal musician known as Jon Cohen Experimental (often a one-man endeavour in studio, and usually a full band on stage) is releasing his seventh album, Lorem Ipsum. The album features guest musicians Sabrina Halde (Groenland), Justin Wright, Élodie Gros (Machine Gun Sally) and Lou Laurence (DJ Champion), and marks a Canadian first:

“Lorem Ipsum is the first electronic pop album of its kind in Canada, recorded almost entirely inside an iPhone. The 8 tracks are an eclectic mix of musical genres including electronic, pop and danse.” —Jon Cohen

Watch the video for “Rhode Island” below:

“Rhode Island”

Lorem Ipsum is out now via Sugar Gator Records, distributed by Fontana North and Orchard Music. For more about Jon Cohen Experimental, please visit his Bandcamp page.

