60% of Canadians support a total ban on holiday gatherings outside the household

Quebecers are the most likely Canadians to oppose a total ban.

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing released today, December 1, 60% of Canadians support a total ban on holiday gatherings (except those among people who live in the same household). Quebecers are the more likely Canadians to oppose a ban on holiday gatherings, at 36%. Conversely, Americans are virtually equally split on whether they support (42%) or oppose (41%) a total ban.

60% of Canadians support a ban on holiday gatherings, except those among people who live in the same household

These results are from a web survey conducted by Leger Marketing from November 27 to 29, 2020, with 1,516 Canadians and 1,002 Americans, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.