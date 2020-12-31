Justin Trudeau 2020 photos

Photos by Adam Scotti

2020 in review: Behind the scenes photos of Justin Trudeau

The Prime Minister’s official photographer captured the particular brand of stress that came with the top job this year.

The Prime Minister’s official photographer Adam Scotti posted a gallery of over 150 photos of Justin Trudeau taken in 2020, many of which capture behind the scenes glimpses of the stress and tension that came with the top job during the pandemic.

2020 arrived, and in a sense, I had to learn the job all over again. In-person interactions became scarcer, the PM didn’t travel or wade into crowds anymore. Many days were spent largely on calls or on video conferences. I had to get creative while still trying to convey the emotional gravity and seriousness of what we were facing. Nothing could prepare us for the year that was.

—Adam Scotti

Here are our top 10:

Pre-COVID casual travel
The week before lockdown
Inside Rideau Cottage
Speaking to families of Nova Scotia shooting victims
Speaking to President-elect Joe Biden
To see the complete Justin Trudeau 2020 gallery by Adam Scotti, please click here.

