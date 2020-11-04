WATCH: Arcade Fire perform their new song “Generation A”

The band premiered the track (introduced by Win and Régine’s kid!) on Stephen Colbert’s election night special.

Last night Arcade Fire performed their new song “Generation A” live on Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020. The song was introduced by a kid who we’re guessing (based on his age and the context) is Win Butler and Régine Chassagne’s son, who has been almost completely invisible publicly since his birth in 2013.

The special, which aired on Showtime, is viewable on Crave in Canada, but you can watch the band’s performance here:

“Generation A” by Arcade Fire

