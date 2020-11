The STM just announced that their new mobile site is online, with features that will allow easier bus and metro navigation around Montreal. The new STM site allows you to track bus and metro occupancy levels in real time, receive alerts for your bus line or stop, provide easier access to bus schedules and more. For more on the new STM mobile site, please click here.

[New mobile site] 🌐🔎 Our new mobile site is now online. Make smarter decisions when commuting with the new available features, including the addition of real-time occupancy for some of our services!



[New mobile site] 🌐🔎 Our new mobile site is now online. Make smarter decisions when commuting with the new available features, including the addition of real-time occupancy for some of our services!

— STM – Prenons soin de nous. (@stminfo) November 26, 2020

