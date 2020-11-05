Montreal reopen

Montreal public health director Mylène Drouin

Montreal public health wants to reopen museums, theatres, gyms, libraries

by CultMTL

They’re urging the province to roll back restrictions that are causing “resistance” and “confusion.”

According to a document obtained by Radio-Canada, Montreal public health is urging the Quebec government to reopen museums and libraries (with capacities at orange-zone levels), auditoriums and theatres (max. 25 people) and gyms (for individual training), and to introduce a two-household bubble system. CBC is reporting that although the document does not call for the reopening of restaurants, it does propose opening terrasses (despite falling temperatures) as part of “a long-term plan.”

Quebec officials have recently acknowledged that the COVID-19 situation in Montreal and Quebec City are improving, and while Health Minister Christian Dubé is saying publicly that it’s too early to reopen, a health ministry spokesperson told Radio-Canada today that “it would not divulge details about ongoing discussions and no decision has been taken.”

