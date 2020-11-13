Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has just responded to a report by TVA, where, through the use of hidden cameras, employees at Victoria’s Secret and Uniqlo downtown were captured speaking English to French customers. Reportedly, one of the employees said, “Sorry, I don’t speak French.” According to Mayor Plante, this is unacceptable and an action plan will be developed in order to address the “concerning” situation regarding the city’s “common language.” The TVA article also cited a recent Léger poll that found 63% of Quebecers are concerned about the state of the French language in Quebec.

“I have read this report and it is not acceptable. In Montreal, clients must be able to be served in French. Full stop. The situation of our common language is of great concern to me. An action plan is in preparation for the City of Montreal and we will need the collaboration and financial support of the Quebec government and Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette.”

La situation de notre langue commune me préoccupe au plus haut point. Un plan d’action est en préparation à la Ville de Mtl et nous aurons besoin de la collaboration et du soutien financier du @GouvQc et du ministre @SJB_CAQ #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) November 13, 2020 Valérie Plante: “In Montreal, clients must be able to be served in French.”

