Free street parking on weekends starts this Saturday in Montreal

In late October, Mayor Valérie Plante announced that there would be free street parking in Montreal on weekends during the holiday season. The announcement was part of a six-point plan to help encourage local commerce. The free parking initiative will run from Nov. 14 to Dec. 31.

The Agence de mobilité durable website is a helpful tool that displays all available street parking in Montreal. It can also help those with electric vehicles find a charging station. While the website does not provide real-time information, it can still be helpful in planning your trip downtown or anywhere else in Montreal. Just remember to check signage regardless of where you park.

Happy shopping, stay safe.

