Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19

It was revealed yesterday that Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the outgoing President of the United States, has tested positive for COVID-19. According to CNN, he is currently asymptomatic and isolating at his “cabin.”

In related news, Rudy Giuliani’s son Andrew, a lead lawyer in the Trump team’s baseless election-fraud litigation show, also tested positive for COVID-19 — the day after appearing with his father at a press conference — and was said to be experiencing “mild symptoms” yesterday.

