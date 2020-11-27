Black Music in Quebec: A night of hip hop, soul, reggae, jazz & more

Montreal’s Black musical heritage is the focus of Black Music in Quebec, a night of hip hop, soul, reggae, jazz and more, happening this weekend. The streaming event, presented by the Black Community Resource Centre (BCRC) in partnership with the Quebec Anglophone Heritage Network and supported by Canadian Heritage, features live and pre-recorded performances by Montreal artists including Kim Sherwood, Ranee Lee, Todd Smith (who’s also the emcee), Fatima Wilson, Michael Farkas, Naïka Champaïgne, Elli Miller Maboungou, Lionel Kizaba, King Shadrock and the Kalmunity improv collective. ■

Black Music in Quebec is happening on Saturday, Nov. 28, 7 to 9:30 p.m. For more details and to tune in via Facebook Live, please visit the event page.

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit the Music section.