VIDEO: Sugar Sammy rips into Bell and Vidéotron

Rewarding for anyone who’s ever had to deal with their customer service.

Montreal comedian Sugar Sammy released a video earlier this summer from one of his secret shows where he hilariously destroys the customer service of Bell and Vidéotron. Anyone who’s ever had to deal with either of these two companies over the phone can relate.

The video is mostly in French, so if you’d like to watch with English subtitles, turn on Closed Captions (CC) in YouTube and select English in the Auto-Translate Subtitles/CC options. Check out the full clip below, and to catch Sugar Sammy at any of his upcoming shows, please click here.

WATCH: Sugar Sammy rips into Bell and Vidéotron customer service

