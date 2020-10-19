Six $1,546 fines issued at a Montreal synagogue for illegal gathering

Yesterday, Montreal police busted a religious gathering at a private home in Hampstead that has been operating as a synagogue for the past five years. Rabbi Daniel Sabbah told CTV Montreal that four SPVM cars arrived at the synagogue and that he and his congregants “were treated like thieves.” Sabbah was initially under the impression that only he would be ticketed, but five fellow worshippers were given fines of $1,546 as well, all for failing to abide by red-zone restrictions on gathering and social distancing.

Sabbah does not currently hold a permit to operate as a synagogue out of the residence, and while he says it has never been an issue with the borough of Hampstead, he now intends to apply for one as soon as possible.

The Montreal police declined to comment on the matter because, they said, they can’t provide details about incidents at private homes.

