Sisters in Spirit vigil honours lives of missing, murdered Indigenous women

The Native Women’s Association of Canada suggests several ways to participate in the annual observance.

This afternoon at 2 p.m. ET, the virtual Sisters in Spirit Vigil will take place on the Native Women’s Association of Canada website. Aside from watching the vigil, the NWAC suggests other ways to take part in the annual observance this year, including lighting a candle in your window this evening and supporting the Amnesty International letter campaign calling for a National Action Plan on MMIWG2S.

“October 4 is a day when we honour the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and gender diverse people, support grieving families and create opportunities for healing. The violence experienced by Indigenous women, girls and gender diverse people in Canada is a national tragedy. United, we will demand action on an issue that impacts us all!” —Native Women’s Association of Canada

For more about the Sisters in Spirit Vigil and other ways to participate today, please visit the NWAC website.

