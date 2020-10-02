PETITION: Free masks for low-income Quebecers

Montreal’s Project Genesis is among the organizations behind a petition to push the Quebec government to provide free masks for Quebecers living on welfare or pensions, as well as low-wage workers. The petition asks that the Régie de l’assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ) should provide four washable, fabric face coverings for each member of a household earning $20,048 (for one person) or $48,192 (for six people) or less.

As Project Genesis organizer Marion Lignac pointed out in a press release, welfare recipients living on $690 per month can barely afford even the most basic personal or household items, including face coverings, which are now essential accessories — especially for an already vulnerable demographic. Given the fact that masks are mandatory inside public places and in public transit across the province, and that masks are supposed to be washed regularly, pensioners and low-wage workers find it almost as difficult to incorporate this new expense into their budgets. ■

To sign the petition to urge the RAMQ to provide free masks to low-income Quebecers, please visit the National Assembly website.

