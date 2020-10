The Prime Minister wished the President and First Lady well in their recovery from COVID-19.

Trudeau spoke with Trump this morning, hopefully for the last time

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau sent good wishes over the phone to President Donald Trump this morning about his and First Lady Melania Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis. The two also discussed the “ongoing efforts to manage the pandemic and keep citizens safe in both countries.” For the full statement, please click here.

I spoke with @POTUS Trump this morning. I wished him and @FLOTUS well following their recent COVID-19 diagnosis. https://t.co/QAq04KylUx — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 10, 2020

