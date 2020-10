Today is Prime Day, the start of a 48-hour sales period exclusively for Amazon Prime members. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh took the opportunity to point out that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has increased his net worth by more than $97-billion during the pandemic, referring to him a profiteer; he also called out Justin Trudeau for letting Amazon pay no taxes for their operations in Canada.

