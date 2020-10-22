Montreal rapper Hua Li pays homage to her maternal hometown of Wuhan

On her forthcoming Yellow Crane EP, to be released by Next Door Records on Nov. 20, Montreal rapper Hua Li (aka Peggy Hogan) pays homage to her maternal hometown of Wuhan, China. Today she has unveiled “Water,” the second single from Yellow Crane, which addresses anti-Asian racism during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The first set verse talks about Wuhan like she is your tough but messy girlfriend that you secretly love and should not scapegoat and the second verse talks about how the rising number of hate crimes toward Asian Americans is rooted in white supremacist notions of yellow peril-ism that date back to when east azns were brought to North America as indentured labourers to replace freed slaves and how there is no chance for any of us if we don’t live and breathe solidarity with Black liberation movements… so basically the fun, party-forward music you have come to expect from me.” —Hua Li

Watch the video for “Water,” directed by Steve Deku, here:

