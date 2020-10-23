Montreal COVID-19 update: October cases by neighbourhood

The latest stats for the city, with total and new cases by borough.

According to the latest update from Santé Québec, there are 40,470 active cases of COVID-19 in Montreal as of 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, with 237 new cases in the city over the last 24 hours. There is a total of 905 new cases across the province. See the number of total and new Coronavirus cases, deaths and more stats by Montreal neighbourhood (last updated by Santé Montréal on Oct. 22) below:

BOROUGH OR LINKED CITY NUMBER OF NEW CASES REPORTED IN THE PAST 24 HOURS NUMBER OF CASES IN THE PAST 14 DAYS RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE IN THE PAST 14 DAYS NUMBER OF CUMULATIVE CASES SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC CUMULATIVE RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC Ahuntsic–Cartierville n.d. 209 155.7 3,130 2,331.6 Anjou n.d. 82 191.6 958 2,238.5 Baie-D’Urfé n.d. < 5 n.p. 36 941.7 Beaconsfield n.d. 14 72.4 99 512.3 Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de- Grâce n.d. 423 254.0 3,330 1,999.8 Côte-Saint-Luc n.d. 111 342.1 835 2,573.3 Dollard-des-Ormeaux n.d. 84 171.8 671 1,372.2 Dorval n.d. 17 89.6 300 1,580.6 Hampstead n.d. 26 372.9 117 1,677.9 Kirkland n.d. 21 104.2 187 928.0 Lachine n.d. 54 121.4 822 1,847.6 LaSalle n.d. 103 134.0 1,617 2,104.0 L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève n.d. 20 108.6 278 1,509.8 Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve n.d. 194 142.6 3,166 2,327.5 Montréal-Est n.d. 5 n.p. 60 1,558.4 Montréal-Nord n.d. 245 290.9 3,353 3,980.6 Montréal-Ouest n.d. 5 n.p. 41 811.9 Mont-Royal n.d. 42 207.1 446 2,199.6 Outremont n.d. 40 167.0 544 2,271.0 Pierrefonds–Roxboro n.d. 98 141.4 827 1,193.4 Plateau-Mont-Royal n.d. 119 114.4 1,624 1,561.5 Pointe-Claire n.d. 27 86.0 274 873.2 Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux- Trembles n.d. 206 193.0 2,851 2,670.9 Rosemont–La Petite Patrie n.d. 214 153.3 2,370 1,697.8 Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue n.d. < 5 n.p. 25 504.2 Saint-Laurent n.d. 273 276.2 1,757 1,777.8 Saint-Léonard n.d. 200 255.4 1,697 2,167.2 Senneville n.d. 0 – < 5 n.p. Sud-Ouest n.d. 119 152.3 1,414 1,809.3 Verdun n.d. 78 112.7 1,260 1,820.0 Ville-Marie n.d. 159 178.3 1,689 1,894.1 Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension n.d. 361 251.0 3,246 2,256.5 Westmount n.d. 17 83.7 262 1,289.9 Territory to be confirmed n.d. 114 – 944 – Montreal total 298 3,686 178.4 40,233 1,947.7

For the daily COVID-19 update for Montreal, please visit the Santé Montréal website. For province-wide stats, please visit the Santé Québec website.

