Montreal COVID-19 update new cases
News

Montreal COVID-19 update: October cases by neighbourhood

by CultMTL

The latest stats for the city, with total and new cases by borough.

According to the latest update from Santé Québec, there are 40,470 active cases of COVID-19 in Montreal as of 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, with 237 new cases in the city over the last 24 hours. There is a total of 905 new cases across the province. See the number of total and new Coronavirus cases, deaths and more stats by Montreal neighbourhood (last updated by Santé Montréal on Oct. 22) below:

BOROUGH OR LINKED CITYNUMBER OF NEW CASES REPORTED IN THE PAST 24 HOURSNUMBER OF CASES IN THE PAST 14 DAYSRATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE IN THE PAST 14 DAYSNUMBER OF CUMULATIVE CASES SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMICCUMULATIVE RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC
Ahuntsic–Cartiervillen.d.209155.73,1302,331.6
Anjoun.d.82191.69582,238.5
Baie-D’Urfén.d.< 5n.p.36941.7
Beaconsfieldn.d.1472.499512.3
Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de- Grâcen.d.423254.03,3301,999.8
Côte-Saint-Lucn.d.111342.18352,573.3
Dollard-des-Ormeauxn.d.84171.86711,372.2
Dorvaln.d.1789.63001,580.6
Hampsteadn.d.26372.91171,677.9
Kirklandn.d.21104.2187928.0
Lachinen.d.54121.48221,847.6
LaSallen.d.103134.01,6172,104.0
L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Genevièven.d.20108.62781,509.8
Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuven.d.194142.63,1662,327.5
Montréal-Estn.d.5n.p.601,558.4
Montréal-Nordn.d.245290.93,3533,980.6
Montréal-Ouestn.d.5n.p.41811.9
Mont-Royaln.d.42207.14462,199.6
Outremontn.d.40167.05442,271.0
Pierrefonds–Roxboron.d.98141.48271,193.4
Plateau-Mont-Royaln.d.119114.41,6241,561.5
Pointe-Clairen.d.2786.0274873.2
Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux- Tremblesn.d.206193.02,8512,670.9
Rosemont–La Petite Patrien.d.214153.32,3701,697.8
Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevuen.d.< 5n.p.25504.2
Saint-Laurentn.d.273276.21,7571,777.8
Saint-Léonardn.d.200255.41,6972,167.2
Sennevillen.d.0< 5n.p.
Sud-Ouestn.d.119152.31,4141,809.3
Verdunn.d.78112.71,2601,820.0
Ville-Marien.d.159178.31,6891,894.1
Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extensionn.d.361251.03,2462,256.5
Westmountn.d.1783.72621,289.9
Territory to be confirmedn.d.114944
Montreal total2983,686178.440,2331,947.7

For the daily COVID-19 update for Montreal, please visit the Santé Montréal websiteFor province-wide stats, please visit the Santé Québec website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.

Posted in News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.