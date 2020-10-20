Montreal COVID-19 update: October cases by neighbourhood

The latest stats for the city, with total and new cases by borough.

According to the latest update from Santé Québec, there are 39,712 active cases of COVID-19 in Montreal as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, with 273 new cases in the city over the last 24 hours. There is a total of 877 new cases across the province. See the number of total and new Coronavirus cases, deaths and more stats by Montreal neighbourhood (last updated by Santé Montréal on Oct. 19) below:

BOROUGH OR LINKED CITY NUMBER OF NEW CASES REPORTED IN THE PAST 24 HOURS NUMBER OF CASES IN THE PAST 14 DAYS RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE IN THE PAST 14 DAYS NUMBER OF CUMULATIVE CASES SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC CUMULATIVE RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC Ahuntsic–Cartierville 7 210 156.4 3,059 2,278.7 Anjou 5 79 184.6 959 2,240.9 Baie-D’Urfé 0 < 5 n.p. 35 * 915.5 Beaconsfield < 5 15 77.6 98 507.1 Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de- Grâce 17 429 257.6 3,250 1,951.7 Côte-Saint-Luc < 5 121 372.9 815 2,511.7 Dollard-des-Ormeaux 6 73 149.3 644 1,317.0 Dorval < 5 19 100.1 246 1,296.1 Hampstead < 5 33 473.3 120 1,720.9 Kirkland < 5 34 168.7 187 928.0 Lachine 5 62 139.4 831 1,867.9 LaSalle 9 114 148.3 1,554 2,022.0 L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève 0 22 119.5 271 1,471.8 Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve 12 212 155.9 3,073 2,259.2 Montréal-Est 0 6 n.p. 62 1,610.4 Montréal-Nord 10 234 277.8 3,276 3,889.2 Montréal-Ouest 0 6 n.p. 43 851.5 Mont-Royal < 5 38 187.4 365 1,800.2 Outremont < 5 56 233.8 545 2,275.2 Pierrefonds–Roxboro 5 104 150.1 819 1,181.9 Plateau-Mont-Royal < 5 132 126.9 1,620 1,557.7 Pointe-Claire 0 29 92.4 289 921.0 Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux- Trembles 5 201 188.3 2,799 2,622.2 Rosemont–La Petite Patrie 13 201 144.0 2,317 1,659.9 Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue 0 6 n.p. 27 * 544.6 Saint-Laurent 26 277 280.3 1,743 1,763.7 Saint-Léonard 5 179 228.6 1,673 2,136.5 Senneville 0 < 5 n.p. < 5 n.p. Sud-Ouest 12 125 159.9 1,407 1,800.4 Verdun < 5 86 124.2 1,243 1,795.5 Ville-Marie 7 181 203.0 1,676 1,879.6 Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension 16 328 228.0 3,192 2,218.9 Westmount < 5 13 64.0 252 1,240.6 Territory to be confirmed 11 92 – 903 – Montreal total 193 3,720 180.1 39,396 1,907.2

For the daily COVID-19 update for Montreal, please visit the Santé Montréal website. For province-wide stats, please visit the Santé Québec website.

