The United Nations flag flies at Montreal City Hall to commemorate 75th anniversary

by CultMTL

“By working together we can ensure a better future for future generations.”

The United Nations flag has been placed at City Hall in Montreal today to celebrate their 75th anniversary. See the announcement by Mayor Valérie Plante below.

“On this United Nations Day and 75th anniversary, the UN flag on the balcony of Montreal City Hall reminds us that it is by working together that we will be able to meet the great challenges of our era and ensure a better future for future generations.”

–Mayor Valérie Plante
For more on the 75th anniversary, please visit the United Nations website.

