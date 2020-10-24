“By working together we can ensure a better future for future generations.”

The United Nations flag has been placed at City Hall in Montreal today to celebrate their 75th anniversary. See the announcement by Mayor Valérie Plante below.

“On this United Nations Day and 75th anniversary, the UN flag on the balcony of Montreal City Hall reminds us that it is by working together that we will be able to meet the great challenges of our era and ensure a better future for future generations.” –Mayor Valérie Plante

En cette Journée des Nations Unies et 75e de l'@ONU_fr, le drapeau de l'ONU au balcon de l'hôtel de ville de Montréal nous rappelle que c'est en collaborant que nous saurons relever les grands défis de notre ère et assurer un meilleur avenir aux générations futures. #UN75 #UNDay pic.twitter.com/GoQLzYU4Oa — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) October 24, 2020 The United Nations flag flies at Montreal City Hall to commemorate 75th anniversary

For more on the 75th anniversary, please visit the United Nations website.

