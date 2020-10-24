BREAKING: The United Nations ban on nuclear weapons is a reality

Neither Canada nor the U.S. are on board with the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

Today — already a historic day for the United Nations as it marks the organization’s 75th anniversary — it was announced that the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons has been ratified by 50 members countries, which is the number needed for the ban to take effect. The ban, which has been in the works since 2017, begins on Jan. 22, 2021.

Can we have your attention? 📢 WE GOT IT! 🙌 The UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons just reached 50 ratifications. On 22 January 2021, the ban on nuclear weapons will come into force. The #nuclearban is here. pic.twitter.com/8aM1JAlpjb — ICAN (@nuclearban) October 24, 2020 The nuclear weapons ban begins in Jan. 2021

According to CBS/Associated Press, the U.S. has been urging countries to withdraw support, stating that the five original nuclear powers — the U.S., Russia, China, Britain and France — along with its NATO allies “stand unified in our opposition to the potential repercussions” of the treaty. The U.S. claims that the treaty “turns back the clock on verification and disarmament and is dangerous” to the half-century-old Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, considered the cornerstone of global nonproliferation efforts.

