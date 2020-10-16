covid-19 recovery donald trump white house mask reckless behaviour
72% of Canadians think Trump was reckless during his COVID-19 recovery

by CultMTL

Less than half of Americans feel the same.

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing released on October 14, 72% of Canadians think Trump’s decisions and actions during his recovery from COVID-19 were very reckless and endangered others. Conversely, a much lower per cent of Americans feel the same, at 44%.

These results are from a web survey conducted by Leger Marketing from October 9 to 11, 2020, with 1,539 Canadians and 1,001 Americans, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

