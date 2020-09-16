The Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2021 Collections will close NYFW tonight

The Tom Ford men’s and women’s Spring/Summer 2021 collections will shown tonight at 7 p.m. EST via the designer’s website. Tom Ford will be closing New York Fashion Week (NYFW) in a digital presentation, rather a physical in-person show. He spoke to WWD about the reasons for this decision.

“Creating a collection at all was a challenge. Almost an impossibility. I also don’t feel that it is the time for radical fashion concepts. For me, this translates to quiet clothes that make one smile. Things that are comforting. These are not clothes that would make a big impact on a runway. That is not to say that I don’t love them and feel that they are right for the times. There are other, much more important reasons — budget and moral responsibility. When trying to simply pay as many employees as I can and not have to make further cuts or furloughs, to spend several million dollars on a show makes no sense. I would rather pay our staff. Also, to have an audience gather right now I feel is dangerous and irresponsible and not something to encourage.” —Tom Ford

View the collections tonight on the Tom Ford website.

