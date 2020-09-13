TODAY: Leave food items outside your door at noon for Montreal charity

The Miracle of Sept. 13 is mobilizing thousands of volunteers to pick up non-perishables for Montrealers in need.

A grassroots charity endeavour called the Miracle of Sept. 13 is asking Montrealers across the island to leave a non-perishable food item on their doorstep or in their building lobby. Volunteers in every Montreal borough will start collecting the items at noon, and bring them to area food banks and other charity organizations that will distribute food to those in need.

“Knowing that food insecurity has increased since COVID-19, this will would go a long way in meeting the needs of the community. The idea is simple: unite in these difficult times to fight hunger.” —Miracle of Sept. 13 organizers

