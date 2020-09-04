The Child returns, with LED tech that could greatly benefit COVID-era film productions.

The Mandalorian season 2 will soon be upon us

Disney has announced that season 2 of The Mandalorian is coming to DisneyPlus on Halloween Eve, Friday, Oct. 30.

This is the day. New episodes start streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/HFQSGipZAq — Disney+ (@disneyplus) September 2, 2020 Season 2 of Star Wars series The Mandalorian comes to DisneyPlus on Oct. 30

The Star Wars streaming series, featuring superstar puppet Baby Yoda (aka the Child), wrapped filming for season 2 just days before film production just about everywhere shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was also reported this week that LED StageCraft technology developed by Industrial Light and Magic for The Mandalorian season 1 — an alternative to the green screen, which would have reflected off the lead character’s armor — could help other film productions operate with pandemic safety measures in place.

And if you loved the score for The Mandalorian season 1, an eight-LP vinyl box set of the work by Ludwig Göransson is available to pre-order (for $200 U.S.).

For more film and TV coverage, please visit our Film & TV section