See Venice Biennale virtual reality works at PHI Centre in Montreal

As part of the Venice Biennale, the 77th edition of the Venice International Film Festival is presenting 40 virtual reality works at cultural institutions around the world, including PHI Centre in Montreal. From Sept. 2–12, the Venice VR Expanded Satellite Programme is available to the public (over 13 years of age), with two programs: Interactive Cinematic Works, including world premieres and five Canadian works (two hours of viewing) and Oculus Quest Hybrid Works, specially designed for Oculus technology (one hour of viewing).

Experience the @la_Biennale's Venice Mostra (77th edition of the Venice International Film Festival) live from Montreal with #VeniceVRExpanded!



—> https://t.co/pxzVgh1uZR #DestinationPHI pic.twitter.com/98zhi2ZSCm — PHI Centre (@phicentre) September 2, 2020 Venice Biennale & Film Festival virtual reality works at PHI Centre in Montreal

The Venice VR Expanded Satellite Programme content is available between 9:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m., with tickets priced at $24.95 (Interactive Cinematic Works) and $10.90 (Oculus Quest Hybrid Works). To reserve tickets, and read about the venue’s 2020 safety measures, please visit the PHI Centre website.

For more Montreal arts coverage, please visit our Arts section.