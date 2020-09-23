Premier François Legault reacts to “disappointing Throne Speech for Quebec”

Quebec Premier François Legault has criticized the Throne Speech given by Governor General Julie Payette in the Senate of Canada today. The 54-minute speech addressed many points including a promise to create one million jobs, investment in national child care and implement an action plan for women. Legault’s primary complaint is regarding health care jurisdiction of the provinces, and he is presumably disappointed in the lack of a commitment to the health transfers he requested of the federal government on behalf of all Canadian premiers last week.

“Disappointing speech from the throne for Quebec. Does not respect the jurisdiction of the provinces in health. I will discuss it tomorrow with the premiers of the other provinces.” –François Legault, Premier of Quebec

Discours du trône décevant pour le Québec.



Ne respecte pas le champ de compétences des provinces en santé.



Je vais en discuter demain avec les premiers ministres des autres provinces. pic.twitter.com/wzPCJmUzBY — François Legault (@francoislegault) September 23, 2020

