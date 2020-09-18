Police presence in over 1,000 bars and restaurants in Quebec this weekend

In a joint press conference with Montreal, Quebec City and provincial police this morning, Quebec Public Safety Minister Geneviève Guilbault announced that over 1,000 bars and restaurants across the province will be visited by police this weekend to enforce public health directives. Operation OSCAR will concentrate on the seven regions of Quebec that have been designated COVID-19 yellow zones, including Montreal.

“Please don’t be surprised if you see a police officer when you go out this weekend. Obviously, to the great majority of people who already comply with public health measures, this will change nothing in their lives because they all are already doing what they’re supposed to do to limit the spread of the virus. I want to thank all Quebecers who are complying with public health measures and have been doing so for six months. It’s thanks to them that we’re still open and functional. So to those who attempt to violate the rules or to loosen the application of the measures, please conform. We have to do all that we can in society to fight COVID-19.” —Geneviève Guilbault

For the latest COVID-19 / Coronavirus info and statistics for Montreal and Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

For the latest news updates, please visit our News section.