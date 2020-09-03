Giuliva Heritage x H&M is a romantic sartorial triumph

Hedvig Palm for Giuliva Heritage x H&M. Photo by H&M

The latest designer collaboration at H&M is with Italian luxury brand Giuliva Heritage. Founded in Rome by husband and wife duo Margherita Cardelli Cavaliere and Gerardo Cavaliere, Giuliva Heritage had its first ready-to-wear collection in 2017. (Giuliva is the Italian word for joyful, or happy, and also references Campo Imperatore, a grassland in Italy where Margherita and Gerardo were married, which they refer to as their “giuliva land.”) The collaboration, which focuses on long-lasting designs and traditional tailoring, is also made from recycled materials through H&M’s Conscious sustainable fabrications.

Photo by H&M

“We are especially delighted to use recycled materials in so many looks. We have always been passionate about authentic meaningful fashion that lasts and this collection undoubtedly captures that.” –Margherita Cardelli Cavaliere and Gerardo Cavaliere, co-founders of Giuliva Heritage

Photo by H&M

The collection includes 23 pieces ranging from tailored blazers, wide-cut pants and blouses to satin dresses, cotton dress shirts and wool-blend coats. There’s an obvious menswear influence here, given the sartorial background of Giuliva Heritage. (Before the couple started the brand, Margherita would often borrow her husband’s clothes, something she no longer has to do.) The whole collection is stunning, and is being offered at prices that seem impossible. A tailored designer blazer priced at just $39.99 — or how about a satin dress for $49.99? Some of our favourite pieces are the Shawl-collar Blouse ($39.99), Cotton Shirt ($29.99), Wide-cut Pants ($59.99), Double-breasted Jacket ($39.99) and Satin Dress ($49.99).

Gerardo Cavaliere and Margherita Cardelli Cavaliere. Photo by H&M

Giuliva Heritage x H&M is available online starting today, Sept. 3. We truly hope you’re able to pick up a piece of this special collection before it’s all gone. Happy shopping, stay safe. ■

For more about the Giuliva Heritage x H&M collaboration, please visit the H&M Canada website.

