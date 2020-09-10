Afternoon Tea at the Ritz-Carlton, Montreal is now served in the Oval ballroom

The historic Afternoon Tea service at the Ritz-Carlton, Montreal has been moved to the hotel’s Oval Room, the ballroom attached to the Palm Court. The ballroom, which typically hosts a variety of events ranging from weddings to upscale parties (like the yearly Grand Prix blowout in Montreal), is also known for its beautiful giant chandelier in the centre of the oval-shaped room (hence its name).

The decision to move the tea service from the Palm Court was made to satisfy new social distancing guidelines, and accommodate more tables with increased spacing. The scheduled services start at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. every day and the price is $39 (with Royal Tea options, including a glass of champagne, starting at $53). Guests may also order off the hotel’s regular menu in the ballroom should they wish to do. Now is a fantastic time to take in this unique afternoon tea experience at the historic Ritz-Carlton, Montreal.

For more on their Afternoon Tea service, please visit the Ritz-Carlton, Montreal website.

