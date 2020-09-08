8 Best Canada Philosophy Courses, Universities and Colleges

“Philosophy” is derived from Greek words that mean “love of wisdom,” and it truly lives up to this expectation by opening learners up to critical thinking. The world changes so much that we cannot use the same nuggets our ancestors left to solve problems that only emerged recently, and so it helps to have modern tools. Philosophy courses in Canada are designed to develop students’ thinking, writing, and logical analysis of issues.

Why Study Philosophy Now?

Students learn critical thinking when they take up Philosophy since they are exposed to a wide variety of topics that require free and unencumbered thinking. While science is great, it does not answer all the questions arising from the ever-evolving world, and so studies that teach one how to deal with changes are a refreshing choice.

Although writing essays on philosophy doesn’t sound that fun, it’s an essential process needed to understand any discipline. So it will give you the necessary knowledge to succeed in philosophy, after all.

Why Study in Canada?

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) ranks Canada as the most educated country in the world, with over 56% of the country’s adults having at least one university degree. From the University of Toronto to McGill University, schools in the state attract some of the brightest students in the world and so you would be studying with challenging minds from various cultures.

A philosophy degree from a university in Canada is highly recognized in several parts of the world, and so you would have it easy to find work. There are also diverse models to help you achieve your goal to study Philosophy since you have options to join universities, colleges, and vocational schools where you will learn under renowned Canadian philosophers.

8 of the best Canada Philosophy Courses, Universities and Colleges

Below are examples of the best institutions in Canada for Philosophy. Some require no introductions since they have been around for years.

Ryerson University

This institution is known for its world-class education and facilities that attract students from several parts of the world looking to study with the best.

Wilfrid Laurier University

As one of Canada’s schools where students learn holistic approaches to argumentative thinking and ways of life, Wilfrid Laurier University is an easy choice for a degree in Philosophy.

Trent University

Trent University has been ranked the best university in Canada severally due to its inclusivity when admitting students. It is great in paper and real-life based on testimonies of its alumni.

York University

York is one of the most populous universities in Canada, with over 53,000 students, and so you can expect to meet people from almost every part of the world. Classes are small, and the facilities are world-class.

University of Alberta

Among the school’s 200 undergrad programs in Philosophy, taught by a diverse and highly educated group of professors. Started over a century ago, Alberta has a rich history and impressive alumni.

The University of Saskatchewan St. Peter’s College

The college is associated with the University of Saskatchewan, and so students will benefit from resources at the larger school. The student body is small yet diverse, and educators are dedicated to bringing out learners’ best.

Campion College

Philosophy is one of the liberal arts programs offered here on this campus within The University of Regina. Classes are relatively small and courses packaged to meet the requirements of the modern world we live in today.

Luther College

The campus is part of The University of Regina, and so students will have it on their records that they studied at a school associated with one of the best schools in the country. It is diverse in student body, has state-of-the-art facilities, and is well-known in Canada.

Everyone is Welcome

Canada is known to open its arms to students from several parts of the world if they meet the set requirements to study in many world-class universities. Before enrolling to any of the above institutions, you may want to do some research into the school and its requirements to make sufficient conclusions of it being the right fit. The summaries above are meant to help you start looking into these institutions in the world’s most educated country.