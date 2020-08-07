The monthly membership comes with nice perks, and fine print.

Uber Eats’ Eats Pass offers no delivery fee and 5% off orders over $15

Uber Eats has unveiled a new monthly membership plan called Eats Pass, which promises no delivery fee and a 5% discount on all orders over $15, for $9.99 per month. The food delivery service is also offering the first month of membership free, and while “availability varies by region,” according to the fine print, Eats Pass benefits will apply at all Uber Eats restaurants for a limited time. ■

